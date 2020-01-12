Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $127.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $87.99. 146,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

