Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.64% of Magyar Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of MGYR remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

