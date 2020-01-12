Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

