Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 77,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

