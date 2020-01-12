Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,114,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

