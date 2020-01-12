Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 260,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,003. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

