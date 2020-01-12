Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 1,956,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,755. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

