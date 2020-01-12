Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,195. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mattel by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

