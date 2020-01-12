MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.23. 550,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,778. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after buying an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

