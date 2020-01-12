MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,079,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 377.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.