MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
MDCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,079,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 377.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.