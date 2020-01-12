Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $231.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $416,592.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00827711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.