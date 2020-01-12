Metadium (META) Market Cap Hits $4.19 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bytex. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $110,541.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.