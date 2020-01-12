MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

MCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

