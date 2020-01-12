MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MIN remained flat at $$3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 340,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

