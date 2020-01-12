MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 108,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.