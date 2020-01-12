MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 108,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
