Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $185.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,640,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,710. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.