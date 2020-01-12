Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MLND has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 131,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,771. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

