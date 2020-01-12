MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MNDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 26,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.