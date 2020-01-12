MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MNDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 26,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
