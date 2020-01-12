Mindexcoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,383.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $333,706.00 and $1,383.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

