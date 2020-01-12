Mixin Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.98 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Mixin has a total market cap of $89.98 million and $4.28 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $191.24 or 0.02346371 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,500 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.