Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 77,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

