Monetha Trading Down 3.1% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Monetha has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Binance and Mercatox. Monetha has a market cap of $3.78 million and $261,923.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01976119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00124748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.