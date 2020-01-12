MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 778,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

