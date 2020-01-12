MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.81.

MSG Networks stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth $17,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MSG Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 454,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in MSG Networks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after buying an additional 341,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 97.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

