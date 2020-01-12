MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Down 5.2%

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.05, 947,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 602,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $17,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 454,190 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
