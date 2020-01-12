MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Down 5.2%

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.05, 947,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 602,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $17,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 454,190 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

