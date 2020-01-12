MV Oil Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,250. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

