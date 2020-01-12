Nano (NANO) Price Hits $0.63

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Kucoin, CoinEx and Nanex. Nano has a market cap of $84.25 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,173.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01778343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.03268308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00622705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00719130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00067659 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00435461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Nanex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEx and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

