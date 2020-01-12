National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) vs. Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Financial Contrast

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Conifer alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and National General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 National General 0 2 2 0 2.50

Conifer currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. National General has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than National General.

Volatility & Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conifer and National General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.91 million 0.39 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -9.13 National General $4.61 billion 0.54 $207.35 million $2.09 10.48

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67% National General 5.34% 15.70% 3.13%

Summary

National General beats Conifer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.