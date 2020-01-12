Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet cut Navient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Navient stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 1,555,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

