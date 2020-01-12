Nerva (XNV) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $398,096.00 and $1,683.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nerva has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

