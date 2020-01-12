NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 507.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at $12,259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.