NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $114.87.
About NESTLE S A/S
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
