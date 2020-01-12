Neutral Dollar Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012372 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,321.00 and $52,695.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.58 or 0.06001907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

