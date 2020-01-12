NIX Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $75,410.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.