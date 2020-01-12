Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Nlight stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 309,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,758. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,089.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,243 shares of company stock worth $5,920,212. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nlight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

