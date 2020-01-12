Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 33,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 741,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 21,241,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,033,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

