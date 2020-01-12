NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,776.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $343,572.00 and $3,776.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,027,132 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

