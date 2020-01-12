Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NVMI opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

