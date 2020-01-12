Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 344,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,443. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

