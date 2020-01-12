Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

