Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $14.76.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

