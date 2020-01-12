Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

JRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

