Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NKG remained flat at $$12.69 on Friday. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

