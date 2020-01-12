Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 406,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,304. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.