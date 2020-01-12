Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 3rd

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NJV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.