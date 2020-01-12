Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock remained flat at $$13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.