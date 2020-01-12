Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

Shares of JSD stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.