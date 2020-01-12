NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 389,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,310. NV5 Global has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,973,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

