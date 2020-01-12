Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

OMP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 96,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,929. The firm has a market cap of $567.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

