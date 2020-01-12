OAX Price Tops $0.0508 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. OAX has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $302,060.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, OAX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

