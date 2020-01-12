Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
OBSV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 441,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
