Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OBSV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 441,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.